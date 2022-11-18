The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates for the five-game T20 series between India and Australia women. India will host the Aussies for five T20s in December, with all the matches set to take place in Mumbai.

The first two T20Is will take place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 9th and 11th, while Brabourne Stadium will host the final three fixtures. The last three T20Is will be played on December 14th, 17th and 20th.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen NEWS : Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced. T20Is in the month of December in Mumbai.



More details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced. #TeamIndia is set to playT20Is in the month of December in Mumbai. #INDvAUS More details 🚨NEWS🚨: Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced. #TeamIndia is set to play 5⃣ T20Is in the month of December in Mumbai. #INDvAUS More details 👇bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, toured Down Under last year for a Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. However, across formats, the Women in Blue managed only one win, emerging victorious by two wickets in the final ODI. The home side will be keen to register a series victory ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, Australia have recently been on a roll, highlighted by their unbeaten run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Notably, the Women in Yellow beat India in the final of the event by nine runs. The Asian giants were in pole position to clinch the gold medal before the Aussies swooped in and triggered a collapse to snatch the win from the jaws of defeat. However, India will also draw confidence from their recent Asia Cup triumph.

Australia are the T20 defending champions

Meg Lanning led Australia to victory in the 2020 T20 World Cup. (Credits: Twitter)

It's worth noting that Australia are also the defending champions, having clinched it in 2020 on home soil, defeating India by a whopping margin of 85 runs. Keeper-batter Alyssa Healy and her opening partner Beth Mooney set up the home side's win with a 115-run opening stand.

While Healy departed for a 39-ball 75, Mooney stayed unbeaten on 78 from 54 deliveries. With the ball, Megan Schutt bagged figures of 3.1-0-18-4 as Deepti Sharma top scored for India with 33 off 35 deliveries. It will be interesting to see whether skipper Meg Lanning makes a comeback after taking an indefinite break from all cricket in August.

Poll : 0 votes