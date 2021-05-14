BCCI announces India Women's squads for upcoming England tour

On Friday, the All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee named the India Women's Test, ODI, and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of England.

Team India is set to play a solitary Test against the hosts starting on 16 June. This will be followed by three ODIs that will be played on 27 June, 30 June, and 03 July.

For the Test and ODIs of the tour, the selectors announced an 18-member squad led by Mithali Raj. The selectors have given opportunities to some new faces in the longest format of the game.

India Women last played a Test match in 2014 against South Africa in Mysore. Seven players who were a part of the playing XI in that game, which India won by an innings and 34 runs, have been picked in the Test and ODI squads for the England tour.

A three-match T20I series will follow the ODI series, out of which two will be day/night games. These matches will be played on 09 July, 11 July and 15 July.

For the shortest format of the game, a 17-member squad has been named. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in the game's shortest format while Smriti Mandhana will function as her deputy.

India Women's squads for the England tour

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODIs: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

India Women's tour of England - Fixtures

One-off Test match: June 16 to 19 - Bristol

1st ODI: June 27 - Bristol

2nd ODI: June 30 - Taunton (D/N)

3rd ODI: July 3 - Worcester

1st T20I: July 9 - Northants (D/N)

2nd T20I: July 11 - Hove

3rd T20I: July 15 - Chelmsford (D/N)