BCCI announces Indian Women’s World T20 squad; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the blockbuster event

The BCCI on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the Women’s World T20 to be played in Australia from February 21. The only new entrant in India’s regular T20I squad is 16-year-old Bengal middle-order batswoman Richa Ghosh, who has been rewarded for her good performances in the Challengers Trophy.

For 15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma, who has played some eye-catching knocks in international cricket, this will be her first global event. The side will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. India will be play hosts and defending champions Australia in their first game.

The selectors also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia which will be played before the T20 World Cup, beginning on January 31 and also featuring England. Nuzhat Parveen is the new face in the squad.

World T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Tri-Series (16 member) squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.