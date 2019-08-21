BCCI briefs players on neck guards after Steve Smith's injury, Harbhajan weighs in

Aalekh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 108 // 21 Aug 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Smith's injury has created a stir.

The world of cricket is abuzz with Steve Smith's horrible injury episode after a fierce bouncer from Jofra Archer hit him on his neck, causing him to collapse on the ground and suffer a severe concussion.

The incident left the viewers watching from around the world gasp in concern as the situation was reminiscent of the late Phil Hughes' tragedy who lost his life after receiving a lethal bouncer on his neck.

This incident has led to BCCI's heightened concern aboutthe well-being of Indian cricketers. Recently, the BCCI has briefed the players on the significance of wearing an anti-concussion helmet. However, amidst the growing calls from everywhere to make it mandatory, as of now the BCCI has been left up to the players to decide whether or not to use neck guard on their helmets.

'Can't be forced'

A senior BCCI official quoted to The PTI,“Once the new rules on concussions came into effect, the BCCI briefed the captain as well as the coaching staff about it. We have told them about helmets with anti-concussion element — neck guards. A few players including Shikhar Dhawan use it but we can’t force them. Helmet is also about matter of comfort.”

“But helmet is something that a player should be comfortable with. Some players may find it difficult to manoeuvre or feel a bit discomfort around the neck region. Till ICC doesn’t make it mandatory, I believe we should leave it up to the players,” he added.

Following Smith’s injury, Australian team’s sports medicine chief Alex Kountouris had said that compulsory neck guards on helmets for Australian cricketers are “not far away”. As of now, the BCCI has made it optional for Indian players but a final decision on the matter by ICC is highly awaited.

Singh speaks

Harbhajan Singh.

The veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in with his two cents on the matter.. He feels that the neck guards cannot be made mandatory based on Smith’s technique only.

He told India Today, “I would always listen to what Sunil Gavaskar has to say with regards to playing short balls. Watch the ball till last moment. But the odd delivery will hit you. It’s all about the technique. Look at the bowlers of yesteryear. Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, Imran Khan and in our time Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee. They were all quick.”

Advertisement

“You can’t tell a youngster to copy Steve Smith’s technique. It’s very unique and very effective. But for him only. Also every team doesn’t have a Jofra Archer-like bowler. It could be against a team with medium pacers on Feroz Shah Kotla. Why do you need a neck guard there.”, he added.

" />

The late Phil Hughes.