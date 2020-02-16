BCCI CEO Rahul Johri tenders resignation, that is yet to accepted: Reports

BCCI’s first Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, who had reportedly tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait and watch before he is relieved from his post. As per BCCI sources which have been quoted by PTI that Johri had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year which also paved the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge of BCCI. A source told Press Trust of India,

“Johri’s resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate.”

Ever since he took control of the office of CEO, Johri has been the face on multiple fronts, and has played a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping INR 16,348 crores. He was appointed as CEO when Shashank Manohar was BCCI President and Anurag Thakur was the Secretary of the board. According to source,

“He quit some time ago. We have no idea what his plans are in the near future. We don’t even know who all he had marked his email to or if he’s given it in writing to the office-bearers. But it’s certain that he has submitted his resignation.”

