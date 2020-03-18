BCCI chief selector to travel business class, other selectors to take economy seats in domestic travel

The senior selection committee - Sunil Joshi, Sarandeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjpe.

A change in policy in 2013 had enabled all selectors to avail of the business class facilities for all journeys.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) restricted its business-class travel on domestic flights to only the chief selectors of the senior and junior national teams. Other selectors in the panel will have to make do with economy seats in domestic flights. However, internal communication of the Indian board stipulated that if the flight duration during international tours was found to be more than seven hours, other members of the panel will also be entitled to travel business-class.

The above stipulations mean that new chief selector Sunil Joshi will get to avail the business-class facilities while his colleagues will have to travel economy class domestically.

“It didn’t look nice as we saw them seated in business class and we walk past them towards our seats in economy class. We had requested BCCI then and they had agreed for selectors also to travel business class.”

However, according to reports, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah felt that BCCI could save a decent amount by restricting travels through business class and therefore went ahead with the move. Due to the new stipulations, general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim, will also have to travel economy class for domestic flights now.

The senior selection committee consists of Sunil Joshi, Sarandeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjpe while the junior selection committee is headed by Ashish Kapoor and includes Debashish Mohanty, Amit Sharma and the two outgoing selectors in Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh.