BCCI consider hosting six-week training camp in Dubai: Report

A 117-day cricketing drought ended with England and the West Indies facing off at Southampton last week. And, if reports are to be believed, the Indian cricket team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are also looking to chart their way back into the competitive cricket fold by hosting a training camp.

The BCCI is seriously considering organising a national camp in Dubai, with a majority of Indian states still under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in New Indian Express newspaper, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is already the number one choice for the BCCI to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if things don’t significantly improve in Mumbai. In addition to this, the BCCI is also considering organising a six-week camp for all players.

However, a decision to this regard is not likely to be taken before the next BCCI Apex Council meeting which is scheduled on Friday (July 17th).

The BCCI has been working on the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) to restart cricketing activities. The BCCI is considering the International Cricket Council (ICC) academy in Dubai as the best place to organise the camp.

“By the looks of it, UAE will mostly host the IPL, unless the situation improves dramatically in Mumbai. So the camp there makes more sense in every way possible. Once the IPL venue is decided, then expect things to move forward quickly,” the New Indian Express quoted sources close to the development.

BCCI waiting for ICC's decision on T20 World Cup

There is still no clarity on when IPL 2020 could be organised because the ICC is yet to take a final call on the fate of T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year. The BCCI can go ahead and make concrete plans for the IPL only after the ICC comes to a definite decision.

With no cricketing action since the month of March, the Indian cricketers are training at home to keep themselves match-fit. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal in an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda had charted out ways by which the Indian cricketers were maintaining their fitness.

"As of now, the coaching and support staff members are working with the players in planning out in-house techniques to keep players physically and mentally fit. As and when travel restrictions are lifted and lockdown rules are relaxed, and the travel restrictions are not there, we can possibly get them (Indian cricket team players) to one venue for a camp," said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda in May.

The Indian cricketers might not be available for more than six-weeks for the training camp as they will have to join their respective IPL franchises before the T20 tournament can get underway.

The support staff of the Indian cricket team might be allowed to stay back beyond the six-week period to keep a close eye on the players, the newspaper report added.