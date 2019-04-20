BCCI gives final verdict on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul talk show controversy

What's the story?

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been fined 20 lakh rupees for their misogynistic comments on the TV show 'Koffee with Karan'.

In case you don't know...

An episode of 'Koffee with Karan' featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul was aired on 6 January of this year. Both the youngsters were criticized for their comments and were subsequently suspended by the BCCI.

The heart of the matter

The Supreme Court of India appointed the former Supreme Court Justice D.K. Jain to look into the matter.

D.K. Jain wrote in his report that the chat on the TV show was an act of misconduct or violation of Rules under Rule 41(1)(c) of the guidelines.

D.K. Jain has asked KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to pay 20 lakh rupees as fine. He has asked them to pay ₹10 Lakh to the widows of 10 constables of the Paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty and ₹10 lakh as donation to the Cricket Association of Blind (CAB).

BCCI Ombudsman told in his report:

"In their written response to the notice dated 27.03.2019, the BCCI has stated that they will be guided by any decision, which may be taken and the directions issued by the undersigned in the matter. However, during the course of personal hearing on 09.04.2019, the CEO stated on behalf of the COA that the recall of the Player from the tours of Australia and New Zealand; the loss of match fee and sitting out for five games was sufficient penalty for the acts of misdemeanor, if any, of the Player."

D.K. Jain told in his report that both the players have apologized and already missed 30 Lakh rupees of their earnings when they were suspended for a couple of games during series in Australia.

"As for the present case, undoubtedly, the player owes his fame and status to the game of cricket, and therefore, he has a greater responsibility to ensure that his conduct is befitting the status, he has acquired and does not affect the reputation of the sport, he is associated with. I have no hesitation in observing that the remarks made by the player, even by his own admissions, did offend sensitivities, which ought to have been avoided. Hence, he must make amends. Taking into consideration all these aspects, in particular the fact that the player has tendered an apology for the incident without seeking to justify his action; has acknowledged his duty to the Society and expressed his willingness to hold himself to the higher standards expected of him and has missed out five ODIs, in the interest of justice and fair play, in order to purge his indiscretion." the report added.

What's next?

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are currently playing IPL and are a part of World Cup squad of India. This matter is settled now. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya won't face any problem if they pay the fine within four weeks.

