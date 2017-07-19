BCCI makes public details of payments made in June 2017

While Rohit Sharma made Rs. 1.12 crores, Anil Kumble was paid Rs. 48 lakhs by BCCI in June 2017.

Outgoing coach Anil Kumble was paid INR 48 lakhs in June 2017

Ever since becoming the richest board in the world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been synonymous with money in cricket.

On its website, bcci.tv, the Board recently divulged its payments made above Rs. 25 lacs for June 2017, revealing some hefty figures. The tables, in no particular order, has names ranging from players and support staff to IPL franchises and team hotels.

Some prominent names and figures are as follows:

Outgoing coach Anil Kumble pocketed Rs. 48 Lakhs for his professional fees in the month of April 2017, the same month in which trouble started to first surface between him and India captain Virat Kohli.

Star opener Rohit Sharma earned Rs. 1.12 crore for his share of gross revenue in international tournaments played in and outside India in 2015/16. His teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, received Rs. 1.01 crore, while the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul earned Rs. 28 Lakhs, Rs. 1.1 crore and Rs. 42 Lakhs respectively.

Patrick Farhart, Team India’s physio, received his pending payments pertaining to a period of one year and two months, amounting to Rs. 1.17 crore.

IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore earned Rs. 15 crores and Rs. 21 crores respectively, an instalment share for their participation in IPL 2017.

Star India’s commentators Shane Warne, Mark Butcher and Brett Lee were given a collective share of Rs. 47 Lakh for their TV broadcast during the India-Australia Test series in 2017.

Other payments included Rs. 4.03 crore and Rs. 1.35 crore being shelled out under the foreign payments category to Cricket South Africa and New Zealand cricket, two countries against whom Team India played Test and ODI series in the last two years.

HawkEye innovation, distributors of the famed ball-tracking software, were provided Rs. 61 Lakhs for the India-England series and a collective amount of Rs. 2.9 crore for the IPL, Australia and Bangladesh series.

The total payment amounted to Rs. 282 crores, and was paid in the form of cheques or RTGS method.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the two most prominent figures in Indian cricket, found no mention on the lists. Both Kohli and Dhoni belong to the 'A' bracket in the central contract payments, and are entitled to Rs. 2 crores per year. The BCCI had doubled the annual retainer fees of the 32 centrally contracted players this year.

Here are a few snippets of the prominent payments:

You can view the entire list here.