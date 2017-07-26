BCCI members could propose increase in women's team's cash reward

The Indian team members were initially supposed to receive Rs. 50 lakh which could now be increased to Rs. 60 lakh.

The Indian women's team put on a scintillating show in the World Cup

What’s the story?

The Indian women’s cricket team might get an increase in their World Cup cash reward, if members of the BCCI present at the Special General Meeting propose a hike. According to reports, a number of members from the state units of the BCCI feel that the women should get more than what they are set to receive.

"I will propose that the cash award should be hiked to Rs 60 lakh for the players and Rs 30 lakh for the support staff. The girls have made us proud and they should be rewarded adequately. I think no one should have any objection if they are being paid more,” said a state representative to the The Times of India.

In case you didn’t know…

Following their campaign in the World Cup, where the team finished as the runners-up, the Council of Administrators (CoA) had announced a cash reward of Rs. 50 lakh for each member of the team, and Rs. 25 lakh each for the support staff.

The heart of the matter

Although the announcement has already been made by the CoA, any decision relating to finance is passed through the general body, which can intervene and make necessary amendments. A similar case occurred earlier this year, when the general body bumped the CoA’s prize money for Indian players from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore for winning the Test series against Australia.

Even CK Khanna, BCCI’s acting president, expressed his interest in voicing a hike in the cash reward, stating that he would raise the issue ‘in an appropriate forum’.

What’s next?

The Special General Meeting of the BCCI, set to be held on 26 July, is already wrapped in confusion, with the Supreme Court barring Niranjan Shah and N Srinivasan from attending it. Justice Vikramjit Sen’s participation has also created skepticism in the cricketing circles.

Author’s take

The women have certainly done the nation proud with their indomitable fighting spirit, overcoming all odds to get to within inches of the coveted silverware. A potential hike in the cash reward would be a welcome announcement for the team, who have already put Indian women’s cricket on the world map.

It is also heartening to see that the BCCI are promoting the women’s game from their side. Hopefully, they won’t wait for a successful tournament in the future to provide financial assistance to the Eves.