BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffers a heart attack, will undergo Angioplasty procedure

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack on Saturday and was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. According to media reports, Sourav Ganguly was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The BCCI President is said to be in a stable condition but will undergo angioplasty.

Oh God, getting this terrible news of Sourav Ganguly being admitted in a hospital and getting an angioplasty done. @SGanguly99 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 2, 2021

Latest Sourav Ganguly health updates

News of Sourav Ganguly’s health first broke through on Twitter and was later picked up by many publications. India Today reported that the former India captain was taken to the hospital after he fell ill at his gym on Saturday morning. It was also revealed that the BCCI President will be discharged on Saturday itself after the angioplasty is completed.

He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery. @SGanguly99 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

As soon as the news of Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack came to light, members of the cricket fraternity and his fans took to social media to wish for his speedy recovery.

Sourav Ganguly had recently visited Eden Gardens

The BCCI President on Wednesday had visited the Eden Gardens, as he oversaw preparations for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Sourav Ganguly had discussed arrangements for the tournament with Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya. The former Indian captain had also interacted with Bengal coach Arun Lal about the side’s preparations for this year’s competition.

Sourav Ganguly’s special wish for Team India

A special win at MCG ..india loves playing here ..well done Ajinkya rahane @ajinkyarahane88 ..good people finish first too.. congratulations to all..@imjadeja @ashwinravi99 .best of luck for the next 2 games @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 29, 2020

The 48-year-old had earlier expressed his excitement about Team India’s 8 wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test. After the victory, Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to wish the Indian cricket team on their impressive victory.

Sourav Ganguly reserved special praise for stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, as he praised him for his Man of the Match performance. Sourav Ganguly also applauded the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as he wished them best of luck for the upcoming India vs Australia games.