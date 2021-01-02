BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffers a heart attack, will undergo Angioplasty procedure

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack on Saturday and was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. According to media reports, Sourav Ganguly was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The BCCI President is said to be in a stable condition but will undergo angioplasty.
Latest Sourav Ganguly health updates
News of Sourav Ganguly’s health first broke through on Twitter and was later picked up by many publications. India Today reported that the former India captain was taken to the hospital after he fell ill at his gym on Saturday morning. It was also revealed that the BCCI President will be discharged on Saturday itself after the angioplasty is completed.
As soon as the news of Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack came to light, members of the cricket fraternity and his fans took to social media to wish for his speedy recovery.
Sourav Ganguly had recently visited Eden Gardens
The BCCI President on Wednesday had visited the Eden Gardens, as he oversaw preparations for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Sourav Ganguly had discussed arrangements for the tournament with Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya. The former Indian captain had also interacted with Bengal coach Arun Lal about the side’s preparations for this year’s competition.
Sourav Ganguly’s special wish for Team India
The 48-year-old had earlier expressed his excitement about Team India’s 8 wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test. After the victory, Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to wish the Indian cricket team on their impressive victory.
Sourav Ganguly reserved special praise for stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, as he praised him for his Man of the Match performance. Sourav Ganguly also applauded the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as he wished them best of luck for the upcoming India vs Australia games.Published 02 Jan 2021, 14:16 IST