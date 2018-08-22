Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BCCI reinstates Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe as senior national selectors; squad selection delayed

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.90K   //    22 Aug 2018, 12:30 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

The national selection committee's meeting to announce the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England has been postponed for a few days. The reason behind the delay, as reported by Times of India, is believed to be the reappointment of former India players Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe as senior national selectors by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (21st August).

“The meeting has been postponed by a few days, as we need to give time to Khoda and Paranjpe to be available to join the panel," a TOI source in BCCI told them.

The pair of Khoda and Paranjpe were removed from the selection panel for not being former Test cricketers as per Lodha Committee recommendations. They will, however, now re-join MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh in the national selection panel as Supreme Court had stepped in and modified Lodha Committee's recommendations.

Amit Sharma, who was previously a part of the junior selection committee will rejoin the panel comprising of Ashish Kapoor, Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh. Sharma was removed because of Lodha reforms as well. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), including Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, will choose the fifth and last member of the junior selection committee.

"We've sent them the mail in which we've given them a few names, from which they can choose the new junior selector," he said.

Previously there were concerns that the CAC might undergo a change of personnel, however, the reports claim that the panel will hold its place till the Board's Annual Meeting.

"The Supreme Court had asked these three members to continue till the AGM (Board's Annual Meeting). However, it's up to the CAC members whether they want to continue. We've sent them an e-mail today about appointing a fresh selector. Their response to this mail would determine whether they want to continue there or not."

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
