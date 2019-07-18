BCCI to look into Rohit-Virat rift, split captaincy set to be explored

BCCI is looking to determine the truth behind Rohit and Virat's alleged rift

What’s the story?

The BCCI is reportedly set to hold a review meeting in which it would look to ascertain the veracity of the rumours of the alleged rift between two camps in the Indian team, namely the ‘Rohit Sharma faction’ and the ‘Virat Kohli section’.

Additionally, the BCCI is primed to chalk out the Indian team’s future course of action and explore certain other options moving forward, including split captaincy.

In case you didn’t know...

India gave a good account of themselves in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and finished as the table toppers. However, they stumbled at the first knock-out hurdle and crashed out of the competition at the semi-final stage to New Zealand.

The heart of the matter

The BCCI is set to call a review meeting which would be attended by the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri and the chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad. The discussion is scheduled to take place in the presence of the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The meeting’s primary objective is to get to the bottom of the alleged rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The above has become a major talking point after India’s World Cup elimination and has dominated the back pages significantly.

The board also feels that the situation is ripe for India to start planning ahead towards the 2023 World Cup. In order to ensure a successful campaign in four years’ time though, they would need to identify the areas that need to be worked upon immediately.

In furtherance of such cause, they are believed to look at the option of split captaincy with Rohit Sharma being installed at the ODI helm while Kohli would continue as the Test skipper. The approach could bear fruit as India would then be adopting a slightly different style of leadership and the captain would also have time to mould the team to his liking.

A BCCI functionary remarked, "This would be the right time for Rohit to take over the mantle of the captaincy in the 50-over format. There has been immense support to the present captain and the management and it is time to plan ahead for the next World Cup and for that the existing ideas and plans need a fresh look. We all know some areas need a relook. Rohit would be the right man for the job.”

In addition to the above, the BCCI is also looking to address certain other areas with one of those being the over-reliance of the batting line-up on Kohli and Rohit.

Thus, the meeting is expected to be extremely crucial and seems vital to whatever cricketing decisions India undertakes in the upcoming months.

What’s next?

India’s next cricketing assignment takes them to the Caribbean islands where they will take on the West Indies in ODIs, Tests and T20s.