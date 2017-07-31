Haven't received any notice, says BCCI after getting sued by PCB

The BCCI is treading the path with a lot of caution.

Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI

What’s the story?

The tumultuous relationship between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board has spilt over when the PCB decided to sue the Indian board for not honouring the promise of playing bilateral series.

However, the BCCI is still not very willing to react and set out a modus operandi to counter this notice.

"We have received no such notice from the PCB, so how we react does not really spring up", Rahul Johri, the BCCI CEO said to Sportskeeda when asked about BCCI's response.

The Details

The BCCI which is fighting its own battle with respect to the Lodha Committee recommendations and the Supreme Court interventions has quite understandably gone into a huddle to decide the next course of action.

The PCB, on the other hand, has already decided to go ahead and formally lodge the complaint in the ICC dispute resolution committee to resolve the long-standing issue which has all but ended the bilateral cricketing relationship between the two countries.

Shaharyar Khan, the PCB chairman who chaired the last meeting in his tenure, formally approved PCB's decision and the board has also decided to set aside Rs1 billion to fight the legal battle against the BCCI.

In case you didn’t know...

Back in 2014, the PCB and the BCCI had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the two arch-rivals were to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023.

However, owing to volatile relationship between the two countries has meant that India and the BCCI are not too keen to see the MoU through.

The PCB also sent across a legal notice to the BCCI threatening legal action against the Indian board if they continue looking away from the MoU.

What's next?

Although the BCCI is not willing to comment on the issue, their response at the ICC will be keenly observed by the cricketing world as India and Pakistan in many ways control the finances of International cricket and any bilateral series could only bode well for the game.

Author's Take

The PCB has played its card by suing the Indian board. However, it should understand that the BCCI can only take a call if it receives the green flag from the Indian government and owing to the increased tensions between the neighbours does not bode well for any cricketing ties in the foreseeable future.

Also read: Mohammed Amir finally reacts to Rohit Sharma’s comments on the pacer’s ‘hype’