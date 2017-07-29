Mohammed Amir finally reacts to Rohit Sharma’s comments on the pacer’s ‘hype’

Mohammad Amir doesn't pay heed to critics

by Umaima Saeed News 29 Jul 2017, 22:36 IST

After delivering good performances for Sussex, Amir hopes Rohit's opinion of him has changed

What’s the story?

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has spoken about his outstanding opening spell in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and about Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s comment on him.

Amir has finally responded to the almost-forgotten comments made by Sharma earlier this year.

“That was his opinion about me and he is entitled to that opinion,” Amir told Sky Sports. “Maybe his opinion about me has now changed. But let’s get one thing clear, I would never call him an ordinary batsman. In fact, I would call him an extraordinary batsman. His record for India is superb and I respect him.

“His opinions about other cricketers are up to him, but with all due respect I never worry about what other cricketers have to say about me. It’s not my concern at all and I just concentrate on my performances and what I am doing for my team.

“If I worried about other people’s opinions of me that would just cause me stress and that is why I avoid it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, whether it’s labelling a cricketer world-class or ordinary; it is up to that individual.”

In case you didn’t know

In March 2016, Rohit had made rather rude comments about the pacer, saying that he didn’t deserve all the hype he was getting and wasn’t the only bowler in the Pakistan team.

Sharma had even gone to the extent of saying that Amir needs to prove himself over and over again to justify all the hype.

The heart of the matter

The battle between Mohammad Amir and Rohit Sharma has always been an interesting one on the field.

In the Champions Trophy finals against India, Amir dismissed Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. His dismissal of Rohit Sharma was similar to the one he bowled to the left-hander in the Asia Cup last year.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma has anything to say to Amir, who recently performed very well for Sussex in England.

Author’s Take

Mohammed Amir has silenced all his critics with his performances. There are many in the cricket fraternity who have objected to Amir’s comeback after being involved in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in 2010. While there are some who still ask for a life ban on the bowler, his performances have come as befitting replies to the critics.