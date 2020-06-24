Being mentally tough helped during the lockdown, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara resumed training at the nets this week at his cricket academy.

He said that a long break from cricket is never too challenging for him.

Mental toughness is a trait Pujara is known for

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s finest performers in Tests, stands out for his mental toughness. He says that it is this trait that helped him during the lockdown period. Cheteshwar Pujara resumed training at the nets this week, even though resumption of international cricket for India is still not on the cards.

In an interview with PTI, Cheteshwar Pujara said that sooner or later cricketers need to start outdoor training, irrespective of cricket returning or not. “You have to start at some point and it is important. If you are going to the ground, you are getting used to the sun and outdoor environment. Most players have been indoors for such a long time.”

Cheteshwar Pujara also said that he does not see any cricket (involving India) happen for the next two to three months. “Initially, it is just about feeling the ball and as it is, there is plenty of time before cricket starts. I don’t see any series happening for the next two-three months, so one has to take things gradually.”

He further reiterated that if one is strong mentally, a trait that he is known for, a long break will not be too challenging. Test cricket, which Cheteshwar Pujara plays, is in any case not played as often as the other two shorter formats.

“If you are mentally tough, you can take a long break comfortably. Test matches don’t happen frequently so one has to play domestic cricket. It was not such a big thing for me and to come back from it, I will be fresh and more eager to play. The mental challenge is not an issue for me,” Cheteshwar Pujara said.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been training for 20-25 minutes thrice a week at his academy. While saying that training separately without the team feels different, he also added that it is a good start to get back into rhythm.