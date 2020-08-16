Belgium T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 15 (Updated)

The Belgium T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. The last league match will be played on August 16 followed by the two semifinals, the shield final and the all-important title-deciding clash.

Beveren CC are at the top position in Group A of the Belgium T10 League 2020 with 2 points in their bag along with an exceptional net run rate of +1.415. They won their only match against Mechelen Eagles CC on the first day and would be the favourites to qualify for the semifinals as the group toppers.

Mechelen Eagles CC, who also have 2 points, occupy the second position in Group B. They defeated Hasselt CC in their first match but suffered a huge defeat at the hands of Beveren CC in their final group encounter and are likely to take one of the two semifinal spots from Group A.

Hasselt CC are yet to open their account in Group A of the Belgium T10 League 2020. They were on the receiving end in their first match against Mechelen Eagles CC and only a convincing victory against Beveren CC today would give them any chance to make it through to the knockout round.

Ostend CC finished at the top of the points table in Group B with 2 points in their kitty. They lost their first encounter against Exiles CC but got the better of Liege CC convincingly to qualify for the semifinals from Group B as table-toppers courtesy their superior net run rate.

Exiles CC occupied the second spot in Group B of the Belgium T10 League 2020 with 2 points to their name. While they won their first match against Ostend CC, they could not put it across Liege CC but still managed to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of their conquerors on net run rate.

Liege CC were the wooden spoon holders in Group B even though they also had 2 points in their bag. They were pipped by Ostend CC and Exiles CC on the net run rate, thereby becoming the first team to bow out of the tournament.

Beveren CC and Hasselt CC would be facing each other in the final group stage encounter of the Belgium T10 League 2020. This would be followed by the two semifinals - Exiles CC playing the table-toppers of Group A and Ostend CC crossing swords with the second-placed team from the same group.

Liege CC would be up against the bottom-placed team of Group A in the shield final in the penultimate match of the day. The last encounter of the day would be the all-important final between the winners of the two semifinal encounters of the Belgium T10 League 2020.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the first day of action in the Belgium T10 League 2020 -

Belgium T10 League Group A Points Table

Belgium T10 League Group B Points Table

Belgium T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Belgium T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Abdul Rehman of Ostend CC is the highest run-scorer of the Belgium T10 League 2020 after the first day of group stage action. He has amassed 65 runs in the two matches with his 49-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Rehman has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 209.67 and has struck 8 fours and 5 sixes, the most by any batsman so far.

Abdul Hai Muhammad of Exiles CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He scored 34 runs in his two innings, with a 29-run knock as his highest score. But he has been on the slower side with a strike rate of 113.33 and has hit just a solitary four and 3 maximums.

Deen Islam of Mechelen Eagles CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Belgium T10 League 2020. He scored an unbeaten 29 runs in the only knock he has played. The innings was played at a moderate pace with a strike rate of just 120.83 and included only 3 boundaries with no hits over the ropes.

With five more matches to be played today, any of the batsmen could leapfrog Rehman and emerge as the top run-scorer of the Belgium T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Belgium T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sheraz Sheikh of Ostend CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Belgium T10 League 2020 after the penultimate day of action. He has 6 wickets to his name in the two matches he has played with his spell of 4/14 being the best bowling figures of the league so far. Sheikh also has a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Hakim Said and Saber Zakhil, both from Beveren CC, are among five bowlers to have taken 3 wickets on the opening day of the league. They occupy the second and third spots in the list of highest wicket-takers due to their superior strike rate, both claiming a wicket every 4 deliveries, compared to the other bowlers.

Said is placed second due to his slightly better average of 2.00 compared to Zakhil. The two bowlers had spells of 3/6 and 3/8 respectively in the only match played by Beveren CC. Both of them have been extremely economical as well having conceded just 3.00 and 4.00 runs per over respectively.

With Hakim Said and Saber Zakhil having an additional match to be played today, they would fancy their chances to topple Sheraz Sheikh from the top of the wicket-taking charts of the Belgium T10 League 2020.