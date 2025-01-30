Ben Duckett vs Abhishek Sharma - comparing their stats after 15 T20Is

Young India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has kicked off his T20I career in brilliant fashion, making a name for himself across the globe. He made his debut for India in the 20-over format against Zimbabwe in July 2024 in Harare and has been a part of 15 T20Is for India so far.

Meanwhile, English cricketer Ben Duckett made his T20I debut in 2019 against Pakistan in Cardiff. Since then, he has only played 15 games in the format, going in and out of the team. While Duckett couldn’t become a dependable batter in the setup, Abhishek has almost sealed a permanent spot.

The two are a part of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England, where both teams have played three games so far. While the Englishman has scored 58 runs so far, the Indian opener has 115 runs from three matches, including a match-winning 79 in the first T20I at Eden Gardens.

That said, we compare the stats of the two players after 15 T20Is.

Ben Duckett vs Abhishek Sharma - Who has more runs and a better average after 15 T20Is?

Both batters have played 15 T20Is so far, and while Abhishek Sharma has 371 runs to his name, Duckett has 373, just two more than the former. It is worth noting that it took over five years for Duckett to get to these numbers, while Abhishek did it in just a few months.

Abhishek, who is comparatively new to the T20I setup, has scored 371 runs at an average of 26.50. But the numbers don’t do justice to his prowess, as the youngster already has a century to his name. He announced his arrival on the big stage in style, hitting a century in his first T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Duckett has a slightly better average of 28.69 than Abhishek. Compared to the Indian opener, Duckett’s highest score in T20Is is 70* and he’s yet to reach the three-figure mark. Given their runs and average after 15 T20Is, the two are at par.

Ben Duckett vs Abhishek Sharma - Who has a better strike rate after 15 T20Is?

After 15 T20Is, Ben Duckett has a strike rate of 146.27. He was phenomenal with the bat in England’s most recent outing against India in Rajkot. After registering consecutive low scores, Duckett notched up a fifty, thereby contributing to his side’s winning total.

Having played 15 T20Is, Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 182.75, much higher and better than the Englishman. The young batter had a terrific start to the England series as he notched up a match-winning 79, helping India take a 1-0 lead.

Ben Duckett vs Abhishek Sharma - Who has more 50-plus scores after 15 T20Is?

In 15 T20Is, Ben Duckett has two fifties with his highest score of 70* coming against Pakistan in Karachi. During England’s third T20I against Pakistan, Duckett batted in the middle-order and shared a brilliant 139*-run partnership with Harry Brook as England posted 221/3 and eventually won by 63 runs.

Abhishek Sharma has also scored half-centuries in 15 T20Is, but his list of achievements also includes a ton, as mentioned above. After registering a duck on his debut, Abhishek scored his century in his second international outing.

Later, during India’s tour of South Africa, Abhishek notched up a fifty in the third game and his latest achievement of such kind came against England last week.

