Ben Duckett vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 34 Tests

Ben Duckett has been one of the finest performers in the Test format for England in the last few years. Making his debut in 2016, he finally became a permanent member of the side in 2022 due to his consistency.

Recently, Duckett returned with knocks of 62 & 149 to help the English side win the opening Test of the five-match series against India at Headingley in Leeds.

Meanwhile, India missed the services of former captain Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from the red-ball format. He led the Indian team from March 2022 and helped them qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final.

After making his Test debut in November 2013, Rohit garnered 4,301 in 67 games at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

On that note, let's take a look at how Ben Duckett has fared in comparison to Rohit Sharma after his first 34 Tests.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Ben Duckett 34 63 2,621 Rohit Sharma 34 57 2,270

Ben Duckett has scored 2,621 runs in 34 Tests (63 innings) so far in his career. 2024 was a breakthrough year for the opening batter, as he racked up 1,149 runs in 17 appearances. In just two games this year, he has already scored 351 runs, at an average of 117.

Rohit Sharma had scored 2,270 runs until his first 34 Tests (57 innings). The former Indian captain's finest year was recorded in 2021, when he slammed 906 runs at an average of 47.68.

#2 Average & 50+ scores

Player Innings Average 50/100 Ben Duckett 63 43.68 14/6 Rohit Sharma 57 45.40 10/6

Ben Duckett has an average of 43.68 in his 34-game red-ball career, while hitting 14 fifties and six centuries. One of Duckett's finest series came in Pakistan in 2022, where he scored 357 runs in six innings at an average of 71.40.

Rohit Sharma held an average of 45.40 until this point in his Test career. By this time, 'Hitman' had 10 fifties and six centuries to his name.

Rohit's best Test knock of 212 came against South Africa at Ranchi in 2019. During the same series, he smashed 529 runs in four innings at a sensational average of 132.25, with three hundreds.

#3 Most runs on foreign soil

Player Matches (away soil) Innings Runs Average 50/100 Ben Duckett 20 38 1,403 37.92 8/3 Rohit Sharma 20 38 945 26.25 6/0

Ben Duckett has garnered 1,403 runs in 38 innings at an average of 37.92 on foreign soil. During this time, he has registered eight fifties and three centuries. The southpaw's top score of 153 came against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team at Rajkot in 2024, albeit in a losing cause.

On the other hand, Rohit had accumulated 945 runs in 20 games at an average of 26.25 outside India. His contributions included six fifties, with the best knock of 79 against Sri Lanka at P Sara Oval in 2015.

#4 Contributions in a winning cause

Player Total Runs (until 34 Tests) Runs in a winning cause % of runs in winning cause Ben Duckett 2,621 1,738 66.31 Rohit Sharma 2,270 1,742 76.74

Ben Duckett has scored 1,738 runs in a winning cause, which is 66.31% of his total runs. Duckett's finest knock of 182 came against Ireland at Lord's in 2023, helping England to win by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had a superlative contribution in a winning cause for India until his 34th Test. His tally of 1,742 runs accounted for 76.74% of his total runs in the longest format.

Rohit returned with one of his finest knocks of 176 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019, which paved the way for India to win by 203 runs.

Conclusion

It's a neck-to-neck competition between Ben Duckett and Rohit Sharma in terms of their performances in the first 34 Tests. Especially, it's hard to pick the better performer in the aspects of runs and average among both players.

Duckett holds a dominance with his supreme performances on overseas soil. Meanwhile, Rohit's contributions in a winning cause were sensational until this point in his career. His peak certainly coincided with India holding the top position in the longest format from the 2016-17 to the 2020-21 seasons.

