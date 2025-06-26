Ben Duckett vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats after 34 Tests amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

England opener Ben Duckett made his mark with a brilliant hundred in the opening Test against India in Leeds. England beat India by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ben Duckett batted brilliantly across both innings. In England's first innings, the left-hander scored 62 runs off 94 balls, hitting nine boundaries. The hosts were set a target of 371 in the fourth innings. Chasing the target, Duckett slammed 149 runs off 170 balls, smashing 21 fours and a six, setting it up for England as they went on to win the game.

After his sensational hundred, Duckett has been compared to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag was also known for his aggressive and attacking approach while batting, even in Test cricket. The former Indian opener has two triple hundreds to his name in the format.

That said, here is a comparison of the stats of Ben Duckett and Virender Sehwag after 34 Test matches.

Ben Duckett vs Virender Sehwag comparison after 34 Tests

#1 Most runs

Ben Duckett, who has played 34 Test matches for England in his career so far, made his debut in the format against Bangladesh in 2016. Having played 63 innings, the left-hander has scored 2621 runs.

On the other hand, Virender Sehwag, who made his Test debut in 2001 against South Africa, played 104 matches in the format, making 8586 runs. From his first 34 Tests, Sehwag had 3079 runs from 56 innings.

Having played fewer innings, the former Indian opener had more runs than what Duckett has after 34 Tests.

Player Matches Innings Runs Ben Duckett 34 63 2621 Virender Sehwag 34 56 3079

#2 Average and Strike Rate

From his 34 Tests for England, Ben Duckett has an impressive average of 43.68 and a strike-rate of 86.18.

Virender Sehwag finished his Test career with an overall average of 49.34 and a strike-rate of 82.23 from 104 matches. Looking at his numbers from his first 34 Tests, the former opener had an average of 55.98 and a strike-rate of 72.64.

Sehwag had a way better and impressive average while Duckett has a better strike-rate in comparison.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Ben Duckett 34 43.68 86.18 Vrender Sehwag 34 55.98 72.64

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Ben Duckett batted fabulously in the first Test against India, scoring in a winning cause. From his 34 Tests so far, the English opener has scored 1738 runs in a winning cause. Out of these runs in wins, he has four hundreds and nine fiftes.

On the other hand, Virender Sehwag scored 3498 runs from his 104 Tests in a winning cause with eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries. From his first 34 Tests, the former opener made 956 runs in a winning cause with two hundreds (including a triple century) and three fifties.

Therefore, Duckett has more runs in a winning cause with more hundreds and fifties as well.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause Ben Duckett 34 2621 1738 9/4 13 Virender Sehwag 34 3079 956 3/2 5

#4 Home/Away record

Ben Duckett has played 14 matches at home and 20 away Tests out of his 34 games so far. The left-hander has scored 1218 runs at home with three hundreds and six fifties. He has scored 1403 runs in away Tests with three hundreds and eight fifties.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag played 17 home and as many away matches in his first 34 Tests. At home, he scored 1728 runs with six hundreds and as many fifties. Playing away from home, Sehwag made 1351 runs with three hundreds and four half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs at home Runs away 50/100 at home 50/100 away Ben Duckett 34 1218 1403 6/3 8/3 Virender Sehwag 34 1728 1351 6/6 4/3

