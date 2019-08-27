Ben Stokes and the art of batting at the death

Mortem. Mrityu. Death. The ultimate end comes in many forms, many definitions. However, when it comes to the game of cricket, the word has come to mean the end overs in limited overs matches when the stakes are the highest and its all or nothing for both bowlers and batsmen.

But, in the context of this article, and in reference to Ben Stokes' unique batsmanship, the word refers to its original meaning, that moment of annihilation, the moment when it all comes to a grinding halt, the moment that we all fear innately.

Stokes has mastered the art of tackling this primal fear in expert fashion, taking his team to two of their most famous victories on the face of certain cricketing death.

World Cup final, Lord's

England celebrate with the World Cup trophy.

The mother of all World Cup finals was slowly spiralling out of the hosts' hands. England, chasing 242 to claim their first Cup win, were getting suffocated on a slow pitch by the amazingly-efficient Kiwis.

England had lost seven with the score at 220, they still had 22 to get with 1.3 overs left. The English were down and out, except, they had one man still carrying on the fight like a medieval knight.

England benefitted from the six-run overthrow controversy in the final over to reach the climactic Super Over, but Stokes' backs-to-the-wall intrepidity at the highest stage was an unparalleled exhibition of aggressive strokeplay that held the world in its thrall.

Stokes remained not out on 84 off 98 and though he failed to take England over the line, but he had forced a tie and that was enough for them to register a famous triumph.

3rd Ashes Test, Headingley

The moment of the historic triumph.

But Benjamin Stokes wasn't finished yet. He had another innings up his sleeve that would manage to trump even his World Cup heroics, impossible as it may have seemed at that time.

Stokes' unbeaten 135 to take England to an improbable one-wicket victory in the 3rd Ashes Test, is already the stuff of legends and is being held as one of the greatest Test innings ever, but it shared similar characteristics with the Cup final, despite the difference in format and circumstances.

Here again, Stokes batted with the tail when death was slowly closing in, one slip-up and England's Ashes dreams would have been cut short just like their World Cup aspirations.

Why special

Stokes has achieved a remarkable turnaround since facing the ignominy of being charged with affray after a much-publicised pub brawl. His hitting prowess when the margin for error is zero is remarkable, but that's not the most noteworthy aspect of his recent performances.

Indeed, time and again Stokes cleared the boundary with aplomb with one wicket remaining in both high-profile knocks and with boundary riders waiting to snap up any partial mishit, but, it's the way he took responsibility in both knocks that showcases his amazing metamorphosis as a cricketer.

Ben Stokes post his Ashes innings.

In the Headingley Test, for example, he timed his innings spectacularly, circumspect at the start, accelerating a bit as England got closer, then going full tilt with one wicket remaining.

He has managed to shield the tail, especially during the scintillating last-wicket partnership with Jack Leach, spectacularly, his batting has shown nerves of steel and most importantly, the resolve to take his team to victory, to life, when staring at certain death. It's an art he has mastered like a true champion. As Ian Botham said, he is truly the 'Special One' right now.