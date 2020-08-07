Ben Stokes backs Jofra Archer after the England fast bowler shuts down a troll on Twitter

Jofra Archer has played a significant role in the rise of the England cricket team in the last few months. However, the Barbados-based pacer has often been at the receiving end of trolls and racial abuse on social media.

The Rajasthan Royals star always hits back at his trolls, and the 25-year-old did the same thing on Twitter recently.

Jofra Archer received an opportunity to lead the England team out of the dressing room on the opening day of the first ICC World Test Championship match against Pakistan.

Most of his fans reacted positively to this #BlackLivesMatter gesture from the English players but a Twitter user questioned the team's decision.

'People like you won't ruin it': Jofra Archer shuts down a troll on Twitter

I’ll let you know right now Oliver, today was a special day and people like you won’t ruin it 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/o5Wv7zudd2 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 5, 2020

Jofra Archer divided his reply into two tweets. In the first half, he sarcastically wrote that the Twitter user must have many friends because he was so thoughtful.

Next, Jofra Archer shared the screenshot of the tweet and continued:

"I'll let you know right now Oliver, today was a special day and people like you won't ruin it."

Ben Stokes also backed his teammate and called out the keyboard warrior for privatising his Twitter profile.

Ben Stokes dismissed for a duck as England lands in deep trouble

England's Ben Stokes returns to the pavilion after losing his wicket

Pakistan has dominated England in the first ICC World Test Championship match so far. The visitors posted 326 runs on the board, riding on Shan Masood's career-best 156.

The Joe Root-led outfit lost three wickets for just 12 runs as Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes departed to the pavilion in 5.3 overs. Stokes, who had been in a sublime touch throughout the year, got out for a seven-ball duck.