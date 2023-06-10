“Ben Stokes is not bowling much, this is the guy at the moment” – Ravi Shastri picks Ravindra Jadeja as the world’s best all-rounder during WTC final

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has picked Ravindra Jadeja as the world’s best all-rounder. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the Saurashtra player for his heroics in all three departments of the game, including his world-class fielding that keeps the batters on their toes.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Day 4, Ravi Shastri said:

“He [Ravindra Jadeja] is now at the peak of his career. Best all-rounder in the world right now. Ben Stokes is not bowling much. If you look at the best around the world, this is the guy at the moment. You can see that he also delivered with the bat.”

The statement came after the southpaw scored a crucial 48 runs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London.

Jadeja, who dismissed Alex Carey in the first innings, brought back India into the contest by taking the prized wickets of first-innings centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith for 34 and 18, respectively.

"Should be used against right-handers and over the wicket as well” – Ravi Shastri on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravi Shastri also hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his ability to dismiss left-handed batters. The former India head coach reckons that left-arm spinners will be equally handy against right-handed batters.

He said:

“He is very important against the left-handers today. I think he should be used against right-handers and over the wicket as well.”

As far as the match is concerned, Australia were 123/4 at stumps on Day 3, with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease.

Batting first, Australia posted 469 in 121.3 overs, courtesy of Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121)'s centuries.

For India, Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur bagged two apiece.

In response, India scored 296 in 69.4 overs. Ajinkya Rahane, who made his comeback after 18 months, top scored with 89, while Shardul Thakur contributed 51.

For Australia, captain Pat Cummins finished with figures of 3/83. Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green took two wickets each, while Nathan Lyon had a solitary scalp.

