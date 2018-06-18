Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes ruled out of the Australia ODIs

While Stokes is expected to be fit sooner rather than later, the same cannot be said about Woakes.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
News 18 Jun 2018, 16:38 IST
127

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International

What’s the story?

England have been dealt a big blow as all-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes have been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to injury.

The ECB have confirmed the development and both players will now be looked after.

Both Stokes and Woakes took part in the Indian Premier League and took part in the Test match against Pakistan without any red ball practice and this could have had a role in aggravating their injury.

The details

Chris Woakes has an issue with his quad and appears to be the more serious and it has only aggravated owing to a chronic knee problem. There has been no date set on his comeback, although England would hope he returns for the Test series against India.

Stokes, on the other hand, tore his hamstring before the second Test against Pakistan. He has resumed batting and according to reports can run at about 90 per cent of his ability. However, he will have to go through a bowling programme and his rehab will continue with the England side during the fourth and fifth ODIs.

He is expected to be fit to feature in the T20Is against India starting next month.

In case you didn’t know…

Both the all-rounders have been out since the second Pakistan Test and their injury concern is linked to the IPL rigours.

Also, England have planned to look after the fast bowlers more so at the beginning of their own season from next year.

What’s next?

Although, England are currently leading the five-match ODI series against Australia, they have been plagued with injury concerns as even captain Eoin Morgan was ruled out for the second ODI.

However, he has returned to training and if he passes the fitness test, he will lead his side for the third ODI.

England vs Australia, 2018 England Cricket Ben Stokes Chris Woakes
