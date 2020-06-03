Ben Stokes could captain England if Joe Root misses the first Test

Ben Stokes (left) Joe Root

The joy that fans felt with the return of competitive cricket in England could be dampened by the news that England captain Joe Root is likely to miss the first Test against West Indies scheduled for July 8. As a result, vice-captain Ben Stokes could step in as the stand-in-captain.

Root is expecting the birth of his second child in early July which in-turn puts the right-hander's availability in jeopardy. This situation can come as a huge opportunity for Ben Stokes to showcase his credentials as England's future captain and leader.

Speaking to Cricket Archive, Root advocated Ben Stokes' promotion as captain and praised the stylish left-hander for his innate leadership qualities. He also feels that Stokes' performances with the bat, ball and in the field put him in good stead to lead the England cricket team from the front with inspiration ans passion.

"I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic... One of his great qualities as vice-captain and as a leader is he sets the example, the way he goes about his training, how he wants to bowl in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in different scenarios with the bat."

"He drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him. I think that's a great quality to have as a leader and something he can take into captaincy if he was to get the opportunity. I could see him doing a very good job."

England Men will play three Tests against the West Indies in July, subject to UK Government clearance to return behind closed doors — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 2, 2020

'Ben Stokes is a very impressive player in our dressing room'

SLC Board President's XI v England - Day Three

Root added that there wasn't anything in world cricket that Ben Stokes cannot do. This image of the all-rounder has also made him a very impressive player in the dressing room.

He accepted that Test captaincy does bring in a lot of pressure and expectations and demands immense commitments. But he put faith in his deputy's ability to lead the side in the longest format.

Advertisement

"People will always look up to him and want to play for him, whether captain or not... But especially as captain he'll have people wanting to play for him and short-term he'd be a huge success. Until you get the opportunity to do it longer, you just never know, it might be a huge success. I wouldn't put it past him."

"Throughout his career he's always responded well and Test captaincy is more than just a bit of added responsibility. Over time it does take a lot out of you but he's a very impressive player and man in our dressing room. I'd never say Ben Stokes can't do anything."