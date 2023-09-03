"Ben Stokes Replacement in CSK 2024" - Fans react after Travis Head's blazing 91 in third T20I between Australia and South Africa 

Australian opener Travis Head played a magnificent knock in the third T20I against South Africa and helped his side win the match comfortably by five wickets. He scored 91 runs in just 48 balls and departed on the brink of a win when Australia needed just four runs.

Reeza Hendricks (42), Donovan Ferreira (48), and Aiden Markram (41) made useful contributions to the Proteas in the batting department. Sean Abbott was the pick of Australian bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Marcus Stoinis bagged two wickets.

Markram then dismissed in-form Australian opener Matthew Short for a golden duck on the first ball of the chase to give South Africa a great start. Mitchell Marsh (15) also had an off day and returned to the pavilion soon after.

Head took the onus on himself and launched a stunning assault on the South African bowlers to keep Australia ahead despite losing two early wickets. He forged wonderful Josh Inglis (42) and Stoinis (37*) to power his side to victory.

En route to 91, Head smashed six sixes and eight fours and got out in the 17th over while looking to finish the match with a big shot.

Fans were impressed with Head's stroke-making abilities and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise him. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

"It's nice to be back and contributing for the team" - Travis Head after Australia's commanding win vs South Africa

At the post-match presentation, player of the match Travis Head reflected on the win and said:

"It's nice to be back and contributing for the team. There have been limited opportunities for me in this format and it's nice to contribute tonight."

He added:

"The power we've got in this team puts pressure on the bowlers. Once we're set, I was looking to pick the right moment and then we're good. It shows where we're at. With 4-5 guys not here, the guys from the BBL have stepped up. It's nice to see that in the build up to the T20 World Cup that is next year."