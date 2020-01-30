×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ben Stokes shares an emotional Instagram post for his father who underwent three surgeries  

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 30 Jan 2020, 22:06 IST

South Africa v England - Ben Stokes won the man of the series award for his all-round performance as England secured victory
South Africa v England - Ben Stokes won the man of the series award for his all-round performance as England secured victory

Ben Stokes, the 2019 ICC Cricketer of the Year, went through a difficult time at the end of 2019 when his father, Ged, was diagnosed with a serious illness. As per initial reports, Stokes’ father had undergone a major surgery.

But as per the all-rounder's latest Instagram update, it has now been revealed that Stokes' dad actually underwent as many as three surgeries, but has now recovered.

Stokes posted a photo of himself, his mother and his wheelchair-bound father, and captioned it saying: “37 days in the hospital, three surgeries and he is finally on his way home. You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us. I am so proud to be your son. And as for you ma’am, behind every man is a stronger woman, you are incredible."


Despite the emotional turmoil that he went through, Stokes was declared the Man of the Series in England's win over South Africa. He scored 318 runs from seven innings in the four-Test series, while also picking up ten wickets.

The England Cricket Board gave Stokes the freedom to leave the team to be with his family, but the all-rounder perservered with incredible character, managing to dote on his ill father and still perform incredibly on the field.

Published 30 Jan 2020, 22:06 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Ben Stokes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us