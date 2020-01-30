Ben Stokes shares an emotional Instagram post for his father who underwent three surgeries

South Africa v England - Ben Stokes won the man of the series award for his all-round performance as England secured victory

Ben Stokes, the 2019 ICC Cricketer of the Year, went through a difficult time at the end of 2019 when his father, Ged, was diagnosed with a serious illness. As per initial reports, Stokes’ father had undergone a major surgery.

But as per the all-rounder's latest Instagram update, it has now been revealed that Stokes' dad actually underwent as many as three surgeries, but has now recovered.

Stokes posted a photo of himself, his mother and his wheelchair-bound father, and captioned it saying: “37 days in the hospital, three surgeries and he is finally on his way home. You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us. I am so proud to be your son. And as for you ma’am, behind every man is a stronger woman, you are incredible."

Despite the emotional turmoil that he went through, Stokes was declared the Man of the Series in England's win over South Africa. He scored 318 runs from seven innings in the four-Test series, while also picking up ten wickets.

The England Cricket Board gave Stokes the freedom to leave the team to be with his family, but the all-rounder perservered with incredible character, managing to dote on his ill father and still perform incredibly on the field.