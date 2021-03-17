Ben Stokes shares an emotional tribute post on Eoin Morgan

Ben Stokes shared an emotional tribute to Eoin Morgan on Instagram, calling him the man who transformed white-ball cricket in England. The England limited-overs captain became the first player from the nation and fourth overall after Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Rohit Sharma (India) and Ross Taylor (102) to 100 T20I caps.

The momentous game turned out to be a happy one for Eoin Morgan as England beat India by eight wickets to secure a 2-1 lead in the ongoing 5-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In an Instagram post, England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes paid tribute to Eoin Morgan and called him a "great role model, a great captain and an even better bloke".

Ben Stokes shared a series of photographs where he had Eoin Morgan by his side, including the heartbreaking loss in the 2016 World Cup.

Dublin-born Eoin Morgan made his international debut for Ireland before moving to England. An exceptional white-ball cricketer, Eoin Morgan, took over England’s white-ball reins in 2015 and turned around the side’s fortunes within a matter of months.

In 2016, Eoin Morgan led England to the final of the T20 World Cup, where an expensive Ben Stokes over cost them the tournament. Three years later, he became the first-ever England captain to win the ODI World Cup.

It was Ben Stokes who redeemed himself by being the differentiator for England in the 50-over World Cup final.

Eoin Morgan has been ahead of the curve: Jos Buttler

Ahead of Eoin Morgan’s 100th T20I on Tuesday, Jos Buttler showered praise for his captain and said:

“He’s been a pioneer for English white-ball cricketers -- he was a pioneer as a player to start with and certainly as a captain and leader. He has always been someone who has been ahead of the curve.”

Jos Buttler’s words moved Eoin Morgan to the verge of tears. The England captain would later admit to the host broadcaster:

“It nearly brought me to tears, to be honest. It meant a huge amount, He’s a great friend of mine, our families are quite close, and playing in 100 games is a proud moment for me. But just the words that he said really did sort of warm my heart, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Eoin Morgan will lead England in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday. A win would see him secure his first-ever T20I series win against Virat Kohli’s India. India won the 2016-17 series in India and the 2018 series in England by a 2-1 margin.