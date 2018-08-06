Ben Stokes mocked gay couple before fight, according to CCTV footage

Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray

What's the story?

England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes is currently facing trial with regards to the pub brawl which took place in Bristol in September last year. During the trial, it was proved that he mocked a gay couple, Kai Barry and William O’Connor, outside the club.

Not only this, he also went on to flick the stub of a lit cigarette on O'Connor's head.

Stokes was found “mimicking their voices and mannerisms in a derogatory manner,” as suggested by a CCTV camera's footage which was presented in the Bristol crown court.

In case you didn't know...

Stokes was charged with affray for having fought with two men outside a pub in Bristol in September 2017. According to reports, he knocked out two men unconscious and left one of them with a broken eye socket.

The Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis said Stokes "lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind."

Along with Stokes, the two men, firefighter Ryan Ali and the former serviceman Ryan Hale, have been charged as well. However, all three of them are denying the allegations.

The Details

Stokes missed quite a lot of England's matches last year due to the incident. However, he has been quite successful since making a return to the side. He performed extremely well in the recently concluded Test against India and it was his four-wicket haul in the second innings which handed his side the victory.

However, he will miss the second Test against India as the trial is set to go on for another week.

“It will be interesting to see who can step up and take his place. Someone, or two or three guys, will have to step up and do the extra yards. That will be a telling factor for the next match," said Trevor Bayliss to The Independent.

What's next?

If found guilty, Stokes could be out of action for a long time. However, as of now, England will have to do without his services for the second Test, which begins on August 9 at Lords in London.