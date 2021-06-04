Ben Stokes turns 30: Top 5 ODI innings

Over the years, Ben Stokes has become one of the finest all-rounders to have played the game. His uncanny ability to make things happen on the field - with both bat and ball - has made him a genuine match-winner across formats. Mere numbers will never do justice to his impact, and as he turns 30, we take a look at his best ODI performances over the years.

1. 84* vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup final

Stoking the fire

Ben Stokes' innings in the 2019 edition final might go down as one of the best-ever innings in a World Cup game. The left-hander showed nerves of steel to take England to their first title.

England were chasing a total of 242, and they were reduced to 83 for 4. Jos Buttler and Stokes stitched together a partnership to bring the hosts on an even keel. However, Buttler was dismissed and this is when Stokes took charge.

Wickets kept tumbling at the other hand, but the left-hander kept England in the hunt. With 15 runs still needed in the last over, Stokes summoned the best of his hitting ability and some timely luck to help his country tie the game. He remained unbeaten on 84, before scoring 8 out of his team's 15 Super-Over runs and helping England clinch their maiden World Cup title.

2. 99 vs India, 2021

Ben Stokes annihilated the Indian bowlers

Chasing 337 for the win, England got off to a great start as their openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 110 for the first wicket. Ben Stokes came in at number 3, and after a cautious start, he exploded.

Along with Jonny Bairstow, he helped England decimate the target with almost 40 balls to spare. Once he got to his fifty off 40 balls, he hit 6,6,6,1,6,4,2,6,6,2,4, but fell just one short of a hundred, getting caught down the leg side off Bhuvneshwar Kumar' bowling.

After the match, he had the following to say:

"We're really happy that we managed to get over the line quite easily, especially when India set a really challenging total. [The pitch] was probably a bit quicker than the first game, but over the years we've set big totals, we've chased big totals, so we don't really fear too much, to be honest, and we go out and we always try and play as positively as we can."

3. 89 vs South Africa, 2019

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was all over the first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He plucked out a stunning catch at the boundary after an incredible 89 that powered England to 311. South Africa never got going in the chase and they eventually lost the match by 104 runs.

He hit 9 fours over the course of his innigs and it was a shame he could not complete his century. But this innings lay the marker for him as a player and for England as a side as they went on to clinch the title.

4. 102 vs Australia, 2017

Ben Stokes at his best

Australia batted first and posted 277 runs in their 50 overs. Travis Head and Aaron Finch were their stars with the bat.

In response, England found themselves tottering at 35 for 3 when captain Eoin Morgan found an able ally in Ben Stokes as the duo pushed the score along to 194. Stokes soon got to his ton and England won the match by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

At the end of the match, Morgan had the following to say:

"And then his [Stokes] batting was exceptional. He was very calm at the crease; very relaxed. All those games he's played really came to the fore today. He was outstanding. His potential is through the roof."

5. 71* vs Pakistan, 2019

Ben Stokes opening up

A Babar Azam century helped Pakistan put up a more-than-competitive 340 on the board in their 50 overs. This was always supposed to be a tough task for the hosts but Jason Roy set the ball rolling as he added 94 runs with James Vince for the first wicket.

And then Ben Stokes came along, and in a high-pressure situation, he showed his temperament with a brilliantly paced 71 runs off 64 balls, helping the hosts chase down the target with 3 balls to spare.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule