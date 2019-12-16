Ben Stokes wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Ben Stokes after receiving the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

English all-rounder Ben Stokes was recently named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, becoming just the fifth cricketer to win the prestigious award.

Stokes had a remarkable summer in which he scored 465 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, including a stunning 84* against New Zealand in the final to help England lift the trophy. Stokes also had a brilliant home Ashes series, scoring 441 runs with two centuries and two half-centuries.

Stokes' 135* in the Headingley Test helped England win one of the most memorable Test matches in Ashes history. His knock included 11 fours and eight sixes and ensured England knocked off a target of 359 with a single wicket to spare.

Stokes, speaking while accepting the award, thanked his family and friends for their constant support.

It's an individual award, but I play a team sport and one of the great things about that is you get to share special moments with those teammates, coaches and without that effort you put in, I wouldn't be up here receiving this award so thank you so much.

Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life and I've had so many people help me through that. My fantastic manager and friend Neil Fairbrother, you're more than an agent, you're an incredible man. I don't know how you've put up with Andrew Flintoff and me, you and [Fairbrother's wife] Audrey, you're incredible people.

My parents, they live on the other side of the world, they don't get to share moments like this, the World Cup and be there with me, but the time you dedicated to me growing up, the selflessness to get me to training camps and around the country, this is for you. I love you so much, thank you.

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan also congratulated Stokes on his victory and showered praise on the all-rounder.

Stokes will next be seen in action for England in their series against South Africa starting 26th December.

