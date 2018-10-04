4 Indians who made their Test debut as teenagers

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 // 04 Oct 2018, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw made his international debut on Thursday in the Test match against West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground, Rajkot. It turned out to be a fairy-tale debut as the Mumbaikar went on to slam his maiden Test century and broke a number of records. The 18-year-old also became the second youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score a Test century.

Twitterati and cricket experts all around the world went berserk to applaud the young lad for his achievement at such a tender age.

Here are four other such players who made their international debut in their teenage years.

#1 Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar (16 years)

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in a Test match against Pakistan in 1989 at Karachi. Tendulkar was just 16 years old at that time and is still the youngest player to appear for India.

He went on to become one of the greatest players of all time but was dismissed for 15 in that game to Waqar Younis, with the match ending in a draw.

1 / 2 NEXT