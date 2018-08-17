Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best Indian XI suitable for T10 Format.

Madras Charan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17 Aug 2018

Related image

When the T10 organizers announced the T10 league, many cricket fanatics were in distrust about the game format. However, the first edition reaped great support from both the fans and cricketers.  

T10 league is the annual league held in the United Arab Emirates with eight teams battling out. T10 league which is owned by the T10 sports management is the only ICC approved ten overs league across the world. Many superstars like Pollard, Bravo, Morgan, and Rashid Khan are part of this year's T10 league which is set to commence on November 23.

ICC sanctioned its permission to the T10 league recently and would like to bring it to the international circuit. Many cricket fanatics would love to see their favorite players part of the T10 Internationals. This form will help the batsman adapt the game in a shorter time as they are only ten overs per innings. Bowlers will have to come up with newer balls besides the balls they developed in the T20's. Let us look at the best Indian XI for T10.

#1 Rohit Sharma - ( Captain ).

Image result for Rohit Sharma.

The Indian vice-captain who made his T20 International debut against England in 2007 has represented India in 84 T20i games. He is well known as one of the best openers in the history of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to score three double centuries in the history of ODIs, and is also the second batsman in the history of World cricket to score three centuries in T20s. 

Rohit Sharma will be a valuable addition to the Indian XI as he is one of the best openers in the World cricket. Rohit Sharma is a part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has led his team to three IPL trophies.


T10 cricket league Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Fantasy Guru
Madras Charan
ANALYST
A CRICKET LOVER FILLED WITH LOTS OF ENTHUSIASM FROM THE HEART OF HYDERABAD
