Best injured XI at the moment

BEST-INJURED-XI

Cricket is one of the most popular games in the world and injuries are unavoidable while playing this game. Cricketers injure themselves while practising or playing during the match. Injuries keep them away from the games but sometimes such things affect their career as well.

Their fitness levels should be high as they play more cricket these days. However, sometimes they get injured as they hardly get any rest. In the last couple of months, we have seen several cricketers who got injured. In this article, we have made a perfect XI with the injured players.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

TAMIM-IQBAL

Tamim Iqbal has been one of the consistent performers for Bangladesh in all formats of the game. He is one of the few Bangladesh players who can win the matches on their own. But, Bangladesh was in huge pressure when Tamim injured his left-wrist while batting against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opener.

He left the field for the hospital for a scan and returned to bat again when they lost 9 wickets for just 229 runs. Tamim then came to bat with an injured hand and batted with a single hand. Due to injury, he was out of the Asia Cup and did not find a place in Bangladesh's squad for the Zimbabwe series.

#2 Imam-ul-Haq

IMAM-UL-HAQ

The Pakistani opener, Imam-ul-Haq has been in good form as he played some great innings in the Asia Cup and against Australia as well. In the first Test against Australia at Dubai, the Pakistani opener scored 76 and 48 in the first and second innings respectively.

He then attempted a dive on the last day and injured his finger that ruled him out of the second Test which is to be played at Abu Dhabi. The team management will look him to recover from injury before the second Test ends.

