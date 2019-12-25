Best ODI XI of 2019

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

With 2019 being a World Cup year, ODI cricket was always going to be the main focus of all the teams. There was a lot of ODI cricket played as build-up to the tournament, and all the big names turned out in the 50-over format.

The World Cup was the most anticipated event of the year and to be fair, the tournament lived up to the expectations. Most of the teams played some fabulous cricket and produced memorable matches, with the jaw-dropping final being the cherry on the cake.

There were a few players in particular who lit up the stage with their superlative performances. As we bid adieu to 2019, here's a look at the top ODI players of the year, arranged in the form of an XI:

Openers

Rohit Sharma (Matches - 28, Runs - 1490, Average - 57.30, Strike-rate - 89.92)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had an exceptional 2019, and ended the year as the leading ODI run-scorer. Rohit was in exemplary form throughout and scored 1490 ODI runs in the year, with seven centuries.

He had a particularly good time at the World Cup, where he scored 648 runs at a phenomenal average of 81. Rohit also smoked five centuries in the competition and was the leading run-getter of the tournament.

This was also the most successful year of Rohit's ODI career, in terms of runs scored.

Shai Hope (Matches - 28, Runs - 1345, Average - 61.13, Strike-rate - 77.92)

Shai Hope

Shai Hope provided stability to the West Indies top-order by giving strong starts to the innings. The wicket-keeper batsman scored over 1300 ODI runs in 2019 and emerged as the top run-getter of the side.

With a career ODI average of over 50, the 26-year-old is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars in a young and dynamic batting unit.

