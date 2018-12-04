Top 5 players in the Mzansi Super League so far

The six franchises that are part of the MSL 2018

The Mzansi Super League is the first time that a franchise cricket tournament is being held and by South Africa and has proven its worth in gold with extraordinary cricket on display throughout. With efforts for a tournament of stature failing in 2017, Cricket South Africa have taken each and every step necessary to make it a grand success. With the inclusions of T-20 specialists such as Daniel Christian along with the exciting young talent of the local Proteas on display for over two weeks, MSL has garnered a lot of attention and viewers. From scintillating hundreds to fast and pacy quicks being unearthed, there are have been a number of consistent performers throughout the course of the tournament. We take a look at the top five players so far in the Mzansi Super League 2018.

#5 Jon-Jon Smuts (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants)

Smuts has contributed with both bat and ball this MSL.

120 Runs at a strike rate of 105 (one 50+ score); 7 wickets at a strike rate of 9.43

Jon-Jon Smuts was a part of the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup where he scored a gritty 58 in the semi-final against a Tim Southee led-New Zealand side. Since then, Smuts has been in and out of the reckoning for the national selections. Captaining the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Smuts has scored 120 runs and taken 7 wickets in 6 matches - leading the Giants to 4 wins out of 7 with one game being abandoned due to rain.

In their first match against the Jozi Stars, Smuts ripped apart their batting line up with 3 wickets and inhibiting their mighty attacking prowess. This kick-started the Giants' campaign and Smuts hasn't looked back since. With an unbeaten 62 off 52 balls - against a formidable Durban Heat bowling attack, Smuts reserved his attacking nature and took the Giants home in what was a tricky chase on a lively pitch. With Smuts yet to hit full force, Giants would be hopeful for more such performances from their captain in their bid to be crowned the first-ever champions of the MSL.

