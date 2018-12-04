×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 players in the Mzansi Super League so far

Dwijesh Reddy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:19 IST

The six franchises that are part of the MSL 2018
The six franchises that are part of the MSL 2018

The Mzansi Super League is the first time that a franchise cricket tournament is being held and by South Africa and has proven its worth in gold with extraordinary cricket on display throughout. With efforts for a tournament of stature failing in 2017, Cricket South Africa have taken each and every step necessary to make it a grand success. With the inclusions of T-20 specialists such as Daniel Christian along with the exciting young talent of the local Proteas on display for over two weeks, MSL has garnered a lot of attention and viewers. From scintillating hundreds to fast and pacy quicks being unearthed, there are have been a number of consistent performers throughout the course of the tournament. We take a look at the top five players so far in the Mzansi Super League 2018.

#5 Jon-Jon Smuts (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants)


Smuts has contributed with both bat and ball this MSL.
Smuts has contributed with both bat and ball this MSL.

120 Runs at a strike rate of 105 (one 50+ score); 7 wickets at a strike rate of 9.43

Jon-Jon Smuts was a part of the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup where he scored a gritty 58 in the semi-final against a Tim Southee led-New Zealand side. Since then, Smuts has been in and out of the reckoning for the national selections. Captaining the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Smuts has scored 120 runs and taken 7 wickets in 6 matches - leading the Giants to 4 wins out of 7 with one game being abandoned due to rain.

In their first match against the Jozi Stars, Smuts ripped apart their batting line up with 3 wickets and inhibiting their mighty attacking prowess. This kick-started the Giants' campaign and Smuts hasn't looked back since. With an unbeaten 62 off 52 balls - against a formidable Durban Heat bowling attack, Smuts reserved his attacking nature and took the Giants home in what was a tricky chase on a lively pitch. With Smuts yet to hit full force, Giants would be hopeful for more such performances from their captain in their bid to be crowned the first-ever champions of the MSL.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Mzansi Super League 2018 (MSL T20) Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Quinton de Kock Fantasy Guru Fantasy Cricket Mzansi Super League 2018 Squads & Teams
Dwijesh Reddy
CONTRIBUTOR
Mzansi Super League 2018: All you need to know about...
RELATED STORY
Mzansi Super League 2018 Squads: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Mzansi Super League 2018: Full Schedule, time and where...
RELATED STORY
Mzansi Super League: All you need to know about Cape Town...
RELATED STORY
It was tough, but I enjoyed my time off, says Dale Steyn
RELATED STORY
5 players who could earn big money in IPL by impressing...
RELATED STORY
Mzansi Super League 2018: Key Player to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli toughest to bowl to, says Kagiso Rabada
RELATED STORY
MSL 2018: All you need to know about Paarl Rocks - Squad,...
RELATED STORY
'Playing for my country was always more than anything',...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us