Best playing 11 of Vancouver Knights ahead of Global T20 Canada 2023

The third edition of the Global T20 Canada kicked off on July 20 in Canada. The opening game of the competition saw the Mississauga Panthers take on the Brampton Wolves at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario where the Wolves won the game by 52 runs on the DLS method.

The second game will see the Vancouver Knights lock horns against the Toronto Nationals. All games of this edition will be played at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. The Vancouver Knights were the winners of the inaugural edition and were runner-up in the following edition. They will be looking to grab their second title in this edition.

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has been handed the responsibility of leading the Knights in the Global T20 Canada 2023. Donovan Miller is their head coach for this season and they have built a solid squad. Ahead of their opening game, let’s have a look at the best playing 11 that they can field.

Openers: Reeza Hendricks and Fakhar Zaman

Reeza Hendricks is slated to open alongside Fakhar Zaman for the Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada 2023. Hendricks features in most of the franchise T20 Leagues across the world and has plenty of experience opening the batting. He takes some time to settle in but once he gets going, he is hard to stop.

Zaman has been an excellent ball striker for Pakistan in the last few years. The southpaw is a regular member of Pakistan side in white-ball cricket and has scored vital runs for his side. He along with Hendricks can form a formidable opening pair for the Knights in the competition.

Middle-order: Vriitya Aravind, Rassie van der Dussen, Najibullah Zadran, Ravinderpal Singh

Vrritya Aravind recently featured for UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter scored some crucial runs for his side and is in good form with the bat. He can hold the innings nicely from one end and he will be playing a key role for the Knights.

Rassie van der Dussen will be hoping to lead the Knights by example in the Global T20 Canada 2023. With an experience of over 100 international games, Rassie has already proven his worth in the shorter formats. He plays spin well and will be vital in the Knights grabbing their second title.

Najibullah Zadran and Ravinderpal Singh follow Rassie van der Dussen in the batting lineup of the Vancouver Knights. Both batters are clean strikers of a cricket ball and can clear the fence with ease. They have the ability to finish off games and will play the role of a finisher for the Knights in the ongoing edition of the Global T20 Canada.

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Harsh Thaker

Fabian Allen and Karthik Meiyappan will be the spinners in the side. Allen hails from West Indies whereas Meiyappan represents UAE. Allen can swing the willow and is a handy batter lower down the order. Meiyappan is lethal with his leg-spin and can certainly trouble the opposition batters on slow tracks.

Ruben Trumpelmann of Namibia has a good amount of experience in white-ball cricket. The left-arm pacer can swing the ball both ways and is also handy with the bat. He has one fifty to his name in international cricket and is a good addition to the Knights.

Junaid Siddique and Harsh Thaker are the other bowlers in the side. Siddique has earned a reputation to bowl in the death overs as he nails the yorkers in the slog overs, making life difficult for the batters. Thaker can bowl in the middle overs and can keep things tight with his right-arm off-break.