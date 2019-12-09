Best Test XI of the decade

Virat Kohli

The 2010s are about to end, so it's a good time to look back at what was a revolutionary decade in Test cricket.

Among other changes, the most talked about one was the change in the colour of the ball; from the traditional red ball, Test cricket made a transition to the pink ball, i.e. introduced day-night games. Tests under floodlights also revived the interest in the longest format, with fans able to watch the game after their work hours.

The decade also saw some very intense games of Test cricket, while introducing us to new cricketers and bidding farewell to those from the previous decade. Here, we take a look at the Best XI of the decade.

1. Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla is the second highest run-getter in Test cricket for South Africa

Not just in South Africa, but Hashim Amla was one of the best Test openers in the world. Across a prolific 15-year-career, the now 36-year-old established himself as a stalwart of Test cricket.

The Proteas were a dominant force in Test cricket from 2006- 2015, a period during which they won 45 out of 92 matches. Amla averaged over 50 in six of those calendar years and was the primary reason behind the team’s dominance.

The second highest run-getter in Test cricket for South Africa, Amla has four double-centuries to his name and is the only cricketer from his country with a Test triple century.

Talking about this decade alone, Amla scored 6695 runs at an average touching almost 50 – which includes 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries. What stood out in particular is the fact that Amla was consistent irrespective of whether he played at home or away.

He retired from all formats of the game in August 2019.

2. Alastair Cook

In this decade, Cook scored 8818 runs at an average of almost 47

The highest left-handed run-scorer in Test cricket and the fifth-highest overall, Alastair Cook made a century on debut against India, and signed off with a century against the same team in September 2019.

England's highest run-scorer in Tests, Cook’s form had largely dipped for a year before he called time. But at his peak, the left-hander was one of the best.

The former England captain is second on the list of opening batsmen with the most Test centuries, while two of his centuries came batting at No. 3. In this decade, Cook scored 8818 runs at an average of almost 47.

