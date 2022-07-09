"Bhuvneshwar Kumar did that perfectly" - Ishant Sharma on how the pacer tricked Jos Buttler with an inswinger in the first IND vs ENG T20I 

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for setting up Jos Buttler in the first over of the first T20I in Southampton. The right-arm pacer dismissed Jos Buttler for a golden duck with a booming inswinger to set the tempo for India.

Finding swing straightaway, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bamboozled Jason Roy with a string of outswingers. The opening batter finally got off the mark with a timid single off the fourth delivery.

Butler, however, wasn't as fortunate. Expecting yet another outswinger, the England captain was left dumbfounded by an inswinger that nipped back to hit the stumps.

Speaking on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel, Ishant Sharma hailed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to adjust his line and length without compromising on the swing.

The Team India bowler said:

"What I liked about Bhuvneshwar's first over was that he bowled all outswingers to Jason Roy, so Buttler came in expecting the same.

Generally, you have to adjust the line and length while swinging the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar did that perfectly."

The Uttar Pradesh pacer is responsible for both of Jos Buttler's golden duck dismissals in T20I cricket. The England white-ball captain was previously undone by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the first ball during a tour of India in 2021.

"I think as a player, you take the omission very hard" - Ishant Sharma on Arshdeep Singh

Among several positives for Team India in the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh's debut ranked high on the list. The left-arm seamer began his international career with a maiden over and ended with impressive figures of 2-18 in 3.2 overs.

The youngster, however, will not be involved in the remainder of the T20I series, with several senior players marking their return. That being said, he is part of the subsequent ODI series that is scheduled to start on July 12.

Claiming that the left-arm pacer's fate was sealed once Jasprit Bumrah was added to the squad, Ishant Sharma said:

"When Jasprit Bumrah comes in the squad, there is not much you can do. I think as a player, you take the omission very hard."

Team India will take on England in the second T20I of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Rohit Sharma-led side currently hold a 1-0 lead courtesy of their 50-run win at Southampton.

