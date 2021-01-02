Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked in UP squad for first two matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked in the Uttar Pradesh squad for the first two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 Trophy.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was earlier ruled out for six months following a thigh injury he picked up during the early stages of IPL 2020. He was not even picked in Uttar Pradesh's initial 26-men probables list put out on December 21.

However, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has given him the nod to participate in the T20 tournament

A source was quoted as saying in a CricketNext report -

"Bhuvneshwar has made strides over the past few days and has also been training at a ground in Greater Noida West (Noida Extension) for the past couple of days, bowling as well as batting."

The source added the two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be a good trial for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he would be bowling only four overs each in the two games.

With clearance to take part in the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to fly to Alur in Bengaluru from Delhi on Saturday along with Suresh Raina. The other team members will leave separately.

Despite NCA giving the go-ahead to Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play in the tournament, Uttar Pradesh has still picked seven pace bowlers in their 22-member squad. Apart from Bhuvneswar, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Rajpoot and Shivam Mavi are some of the other fast bowlers in the team.

For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Uttar Pradesh have been placed in Elite A group along with Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways and Tripura.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recovery significant ahead of England series

Advertisement

Following the thigh tear he suffered in the IPL, it was reported that Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be out of action for six months. However, his swift recovery augurs well for India, especially with England’s tour of India in February-March which will feature five T20Is and three ODIs.

The 30-year-old has picked up 132 wickets in 114 ODIs and 41 scalps in 43 T20Is. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also has 63 wickets to his name in 21 Tests, and his form will be crucial for India's chances against England.