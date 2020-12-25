Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will reportedly remain out of action till IPL 2021 likely to begin in early April, having suffered an injury early on in this year's edition of the cash-rich league. The 30-year-old seamer, who is rehabilitating at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bangalore will complete his rehab in January 2021.

"He (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will be able to play only during the IPL as he is out of competitive cricket for six months," an official in the know of things told IANS.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffering from 'classic injuries': Sports Physiotherapist

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also not been picked in the Uttar Pradesh team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy scheduled for next month. While the domestic season is likely to be a shortened one, Team India is scheduled to play a full international series against England before IPL 2021.

Sports physiotherapist Heath Matthews, who is associated with the Mumbai Indians, said that Bhuvneshwar seemed to be suffering from 'classic injuries'.

"The problem with fast bowling is that it puts a huge toll on the body. He seems to be unlucky in the last couple of years and seems to be getting a lot of classic injuries -- back strain, side strain, hamstring strain -- that all focus in and around the lower back area, which is very often the problem area for bowlers," Matthews told IANS

Upon being asked if a change in bowling style of action would help Bhuvi, Matthews said:

"Sometimes a bowler who is trying to get extra pace and extra swing, it takes a couple of seasons to get that right. At times, the body also takes time to adjust to take the new stress, trying to do new things. Unfortunately, it can be overloaded in certain areas. At the elite level you are so close to the maximum that to make changes becomes very difficult for your body and takes a long time to adjust."

Team India's bowling woes continue

The national team on tour of Australia is already struggling to cope with pace bowling options after star seamer Mohammed Shami injured his arm in the first Test.

Ishant Sharma too, was ruled out of the Test series in late November. India are now left with only two senior pace bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, and will have to depend on the likes of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.