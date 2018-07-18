Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Big Bash League 2018: CA reveals fixtures

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Preview
333   //    18 Jul 2018, 12:19 IST

Enter ca

Australia's franchise Twenty20 tournament has gotten bigger than ever, with the itinerary for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League expanded to more number of matches, a home and away routine of fixtures between sides and inclusion of a new venue.

Cricket Australia announced the schedule for this year's BBL, and among the major points that have gotten fans down under buzzing, are the tournament's duration being stretched to almost two months now, from December 19, 2018, to February 17, 2019.

A double round robin format of the league stage matches will bump the number of fixtures up to 59. Metricon Stadium in the Gold Coast will get its first-ever opportunity to stage the Big Bash League, hosting games for Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars.

"The objective of moving the BBL to a full home and away fixture is consistent with Cricket Australia’s strategy of growing the Big Bash and becoming number one for fans across Australia," said Big Bash League head Kim McConnie.

"With more games, in more locations, we believe this is going to be one of the most exciting, action-packed BBL seasons to-date. The season will extend past school holidays, so as the competition moves into February, there will be more family-friendly timeslots on weekends to help drive participation." said McConnie. 

It will also be the first Australian cricketing season where a BBL match will clash with a Test match, with the day four of Australia's day-night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba being played at the same time as the Stars taking on Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Alice Springs and Launceston will remain as the one-off hosts to Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes respectively as a part of CA's goal to ensure the diversification of cricket across geographical and demographic borders.

The BBL will also have its first time scheduling a tripleheader fixture, on January 13 with Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, and Perth Scorchers all hosting games.

Among other firsts, one will be the revolutionary move to have the Women's BBL final played as a standalone match, as opposed to the previous seasons' policy of conducting it as an evening doubleheader with a BBL match.



Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League Sydney Thunder Cricket Adelaide Strikers Cricket Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
"Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams."
Joe Root set for Big Bash League debut with Sydney Thunder
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: Shane Watson gets contract extension at...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Big Bash League can challenge the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who could be valuable additions to BBL...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur defends herself in fake-degree...
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith and David Warner should be allowed to play...
RELATED STORY
Big Bash says no to Steve Smith and David Warner
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes involving Australian cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling spells of all time in the Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us