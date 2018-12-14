Big Bash League 2018-19: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Big Bash League 08 will full home and away season.

Channel 7 and Fox Sports, who are the official broadcasters for the domestic tournaments and international cricket tours on Australian soil, recently revealed the broadcast details for KFC Men's Big Bash League 2018-19 which comprises of 59 T20 fixtures starting December 19.

Fox Sports will provide ad-free broadcast for all matches on its channels in Australia, while Sony Network will telecast it in both HD and non-HD platform in India. As per the official schedule release on its website, both broadcasters have dedicated three channels for the men's BBL 2018, for viewers in Australia and India respectively.

The BBL 08 is scheduled to be held between December 19, 2018, and January 26, 2018. As per schedule, the League Stage will be played between December 19, 2018, and February 10, 2018, which will be followed by semi-finals on February 14 and 15, 2018 while, the final of the tournament is set to be played on February 17, 2018. Complete fixtures list can be found here.

The league will feature eight club based teams, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, where all eight teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin fashion before the playoff stage which will consist of semifinals and the final.

The league phase is scheduled to be played across thirteen Australian venues, The Gabba, Docklands Stadium, Sydney Cricket Ground, Carrara Oval, Adelaide Oval, Bellerive Oval, Sydney Showground Stadium, Perth Stadium, Aurora Stadium, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Geelong Cricket Ground, Traeger Park, and Manuka Oval.

While for the first time in the league history, the fans will witness the sounds of 'Hills’ and ‘Flats’ or 'Roofs' and 'Flats' instead of 'Heads' and 'Tails', as Bat flip will replace the traditional toss method (Coin Toss) for the eighth edition of the Big Bash League.

Big Bash League Official Logo

Big Bash League 08, Broadcast and Live Streaming

Fox will broadcast all 59 fixtures of Men's league this season including semi-finals and final. For Indian viewers, Sony will broadcast its live feed with English Commentary on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD while they will also live stream all games on their OTT platform Sony Liv in the Asian region.

Fox Sports viewers can enjoy every match of this league without ad breaks in HD, on FOX Cricket, with 16 of those broadcast exclusively on Fox platform. While for those who don't have pay tv subscription, can enjoy free to air live coverage for 43 selected fixtures on Channel 7.

The Australian fans will also be able to follow the 2018 League action across the region through Macquarie Sports Radio, Sen1116, Perth DAB+ and 6PR Radio network. Where MSR will provide updates in Brisbane 882AM, Sydney 954AM, Melbourne 1278AM. While Perth DAB+ and SEN1116 will provide updates in Melbourne while 6PR in Perth will broadcast only Perth Scorchers fixtures.

For those who love to stream online can catch the live action through Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports and Plus7 while Cricket Australia will telecast all 59 matches on its website and App.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports will share their live feed with six other licensees around the world. These broadcasters will telecast the tournament across various regions of the globe - Willow TV (USA), Super Sports (South Africa), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), STN Cricket plus (Canada), CBN (Canada) and Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Maldives).

