Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 12: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes take on the Perth Scorchers in match 12 of the BBL at the Bellerive Oval on Tuesday, December 14.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won one of their two matches in the tournament so far. They lost their tournament-opener by 14 runs against the Sydney Sixers. In the second game of their tournament, they beat the Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in what was a rain-curtailed encounter.

Peter Handscomb and Caleb Jewell were impressive with the bat in hand in their tournament-opener. Tom Rogers and Nathan Ellis were the wreckers-in-chief with the ball in hand.

In their second game of the tournament, the Hurricanes put up a massive 213-run total while being first. Matthew Wade (46-ball 93) and Darcy Short (51-ball 73) scored majority of the team’s runs. Caleb Jewell (23-ball 42) played a crucial cameo, providing an explosive finish to the Hurricanes' innings.

Defending a mammoth 214-run total, the Hurricanes bowlers did not falter. Joel Paris (3/35) and Nathan Ellis (1/37) were impressive with the ball in hand as the Sixers fell 44 runs short of the target.

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers are on a roll and have won both their matches in the tournament so far. They beat the Brisbane Heat by six runs in their tournament-opener. They then went on to beat the Adelaide Strikers by 49 runs in their second game of the tournament.

Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans and Ashton Turner were impressive with the bat in hand. Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou played key roles with the ball in hand.

In their second game of the tournament, they beat the Adelaide Strikers courtesy of a brilliant hundred from the blade of Colin Munro. Batting first, Munro (73-ball 114) and Cameron Bancroft (37-ball 45) guided the Scorchers to a 195-run total.

Jason Behrendorff (3/22) and Andrew Tye (3/21) played essential roles with the ball in hand. Matthew Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou and Ashton Agar each claimed a wicket.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 14th December 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The surface at Blundstone Arena is suited for T20 cricket and is expected to assist the batters but also has something in it for the bowlers. The pacers will be a key factor for both sides as the bowlers need to hit the right areas to extract the assistance on offer.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

Scattered clouds are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. No rain-interruptions are expected throughout the day’s play.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c & wk), Darcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Thomas Rogers, Sandeep Lamichane, Josh Kann.

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Hobart are fresh from upsetting the Sydney Sixers and are high on confidence. Alternately, the Scorchers have won both their matches in the tournament so far and are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

