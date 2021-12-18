Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 14: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat take on the Sydney Thunder in Match 14 of the BBL at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, on December 19.

The Brisbane Heat have won only one of their three games heading into this encounter and are currently seventh in the points table. They lost to the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in their tournament opener. They were then beaten by the Perth Scorchers by six runs in their second game of the tournament.

The Brisbane Heat went on to hand the Melbourne Renegades a 5-wicket defeat in their third game of the tournament. Xavier Bartlett has put up great all-round performances in all three games so far. While James Bazley has been clinical with the ball in hand, Sam Heazlett has played a crucial role with the bat in hand.

In their previous game, they beat the Renegades in a closely-contested match. Bowling first, the bowlers restricted the explosive Renegades line-up to a chaseable 140 run total. James Bazley was the star with the ball in hand, with figures of 3/28.

Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie and Mitchell Swepson each claimed a wicket. Chasing a modest total, the Heat got off to a flying start courtesy of Chris Lynn (15-ball 32) and Max Bryant (17-ball 18). Sam Heazlett (29-ball 44) and James Bazley (12-ball 16) ensured that the Heat got over the line without further hiccups.

The Sydney Thunder have won only one of their three games heading into this encounter and are currently sixth in the points table. They beat the Heat by seven wickets in their tournament opener. They then went on to beat the Melbourne Stars by four runs in their second game of the tournament.

They were then handed a 6-wicket defeat by the Stars in the reverse fixture. Sam Billings and Alex Ross have been great with the bat in hand. Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams and Tanveer Sangha have been consistent with the ball in hand.

In their last match heading into this encounter, they were mauled by an explosive Andre Russell as the Stars beat them comfortably. Batting first, the Thunder registered a 151-run total with Alex Hales (21-ball 28) and Daniel Sams (18-ball 22) playing crucial cameos.

Alex Ross played a crucial knock, scoring a 49-ball 77 while Tanveer Sangha (2/20) played a crucial role with the ball in hand. Ben Cutting and Nathan McAndrew claimed one wicket each.

Both sides will be itching to get on the field and get their second win of the tournament in a bid to move up the points table.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 14 BBL 2021-22

Date & Time: 19th December 2021, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The surface at the Brisbane Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the bowlers more than the batters. The pacers need to be up to the challenge and provide their sides with timely breakthroughs. The team that wins the toss will prefer chasing on this surface.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day’s play.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Cameroon Gannon, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat are a balanced side but have so far failed to find their mojo in the tournament. The Sydney Thunder are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

