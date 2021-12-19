Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 15: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the 15th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The Perth Stadium in Perth will host this high-octane contest.

Perth Scorchers are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. They have played three games and won all three. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth position, with six points to their name. They have won only one of the three games played.

The upcoming meeting between these two sides will be reverse fixture of their last game. At the Bellerive Oval, Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner won the toss and opted to bat first. They had a shaky start but Mitchell Marsh walked in at 3 and changed the course of the match. He hit a scintillating century and was well-supported by Laurie Evans as they posted 182 on the board, losing five wickets.

The Hurricanes faltered in the chase as there weren’t any significant contributions from their batters as they were knocked over on 129 in 19 overs. It was a good overall performance from the Scorchers as they completed a 53-run victory over the Hurricanes. They will be eager to perform in the same way in their home ground whereas the Hurricanes will look to seek a revenge for their loss.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 15, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 20th 2021, Monday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely once set. The new ball bowlers will get an extra zip off the surface.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Perth is expected to range between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 100 off just 60 balls to help his side post 182 in their 20 overs. Laurie Evans also was good in his cameo (40 off 24 balls). Tymal Mills starred with the ball, picking up three wickets and was well-supported by Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye who picked up two wickets each as they defeated the Hurricanes comprehensively.

Probable XI

Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Hobart Hurricanes

The bowlers struggled to pick regular wickets with Nathan Ellis finishing with two wickets as the Scorchers put 182 on the board. Ben McDermott top-scored with 41 but the other batters failed to contribute as they lost the game by 53 runs.

Probable XI

Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Joel Parris, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both sides met in their last fixture and it was a dominant performance from the Scorchers as they defeated the Hurricanes by 53 runs. The Hurricanes need to be on their toes to seek a revenge for their loss.

Perth Scorchers have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

