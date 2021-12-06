Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 3: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades take on the Adelaide Strikers in Match 3 of the Big Bash League on Tuesday, December 7 at the Marvel Stadium.

The Melbourne Renegades had a rather disappointing season last time around, having finished last in the points table wih only four wins from their 14 games.

The Renegades will be hoping to finish further up the table this season under the captaincy of their newly appointed leader Nic Maddinson.

The Renegades have a brutal line-up with the likes of Aaron Finch, Sam Harper and Shaun Marsh in the mix. The overseas players Unmukt Chand, Mohammad Nabi and Zahir Khan will play key roles in their campaign this year.

James Pattinson and Kane Richardson are seasoned campaigners and are expected to be picking up plenty of wickets in the Renegades' conquest for the title.

The Adelaide Strikers had a decent run in the tournament last year, finishing fifth in the points table and qualifying for the playoffs. They were beaten by the Brisbane Heat in the Eliminator, which marked an end to what would have been a dream run for the franchise.

The franchise will look to progress further this time around and get their hands around the prestigious trophy.

Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald and Matthew Short have been around for a while and will look forward to leaving a mark on the tournament in the absence of Alex Carey and Travis Head.

Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle and Wes Agar are experienced bowlers and will be the back-bones of this aggressive bowling attack.

Both sides have fiery bowling attacks and the surface at the Marvel Stadium is conducive to that sort of bowling. A great contest is on the cards as the two heavyweights collide in the Big Bash League.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 3, BBL 2021-22.

Date: December 7, 2021.

Time: 2:05 PM IST

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The surface at the Marvel Stadium is a good batting surface, as it has true bounce and the batters can play their shots freely.

The pitch is also conducive to fast bowling and pacers need to extract every last bit of assistance from the surface to keep the scoring-rate under control.

The team who wins the toss will look to chase on this surface. The team batting first will look to get as close as possible to the 180-run mark to make it a contest.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius. Frequent showers can cause interruptions throughout the day.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Unmukt Chand, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Cameron Boyce.

Adelaide Strikers: Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Melbourne Renegades are a balanced side, while the Strikers are missing key players owing to national duty. The Renegades are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

