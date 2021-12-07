Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 5: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat in Match 5 of the BBL at the Optus Stadium on Wednesday, 8th December.

The Scorchers are yet to get their campaign underway, and will be itching to register a win in their tournament opener. They have a power-packed lineup comprising the likes of Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh and Laurie Evans, making them an aggressive batting unit.

They have a formidable bowling contingent as well, comprising T20 specialists Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff. Spinners Ashton Agar and Peter Hatzoglou will look to keep the scoring rate of the opposition under control.

The Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, had a rather disappointing start to their campaign, beaten comprehensively by Sydney Thunder in their tournament opener. Ben Duckett (35-ball 46) and Sam Heazlett (37-ball 42) ensured that Heat reached a respectable 140-run total. Xavier Bartlett put in an all-round performance, scoring an unbeaten 26, and claiming bowling figures of 1-21.

An enthralling day's play is on the cards as the Scorchers look to get their tournament underway with a win under their belt and the Heat look to register their first win of the tournament.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 5, BBL 2021-22.

Date: 8th December 2021.

Time: 4:05 PM IST.

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The surface at the Optus Stadium is a good one. It is expected to be good for batting, and there should be something on offer for the quicker bowlers as well. The pacers will need to hit the deck to extract assistance from this surface. The team that wins the toss should look to chase on this surface.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 24 and 38 degrees Celsius. However, there is a chance of rain interrupting the contest.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat may not have gotten off to a good start , but they are a balanced side and are expected to bounce back. Brisbane Heat are likely to win this game.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chris Lynn score big in this contest? Yes No 3 votes so far