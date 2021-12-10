Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 8: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the eighth match of BBL 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, 11th December.

The Sixers are off to a flying start, winning their opening two games. They beat a formidable Melbourne Stars team by 152 runs before beating Hobart Hurricanes by 14 runs. Josh Phillippe was the Man of the Match in their first game for his 47-ball 83.

James Vince and Moises Henriques also made notable contributions with the bat in hand. Steve O’Keefe and Sean Abbot were the stars with the ball, claiming four and three wickets, respectively.

In their second game, they beat the Hobart Hurricanes in a closely contested match. Moises Henriques was the star with the bat, scoring a 48-ball 73. Tom Curran played a decent cameo scoring of a 21-ball 27.

Defending a modest 145-run target, Tom Curran (3-27) and Hayden Kerr (2-15) provided crucial breakthroughs. Chris Jordan, Ben Manenti and Steve O’Keefe claimed a scalp apiece while keeping a check on the flow of runs.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have had a rather disappointing start to their campaign, losing their tournament opener to a formidable Sydney Sixers outfit by 14-runs. Bowling first, they restricted an explosive Sixers batting lineup to a modest 144-run total. Tom Rogers (3-28) and Nathan Ellis (2-34) were the stars with the ball.

Joel Paris, Tim David and Sandeep Lamichane claimed a wicket apiece. Chasing a modest total, the Hurricanes’ faltered as they fell short of their target. Peter Handscomb (31-ball 47), Matthew Wade (18-ball 20) and Caleb Jewell (11-ball 20) played key roles with the bat.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 08 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 11th December 2021.

Time: 1:05 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The surface at the SCG is a good one for batting. The batters can play their shots freely and hit through the line. The bowlers will need to bowl in the right areas to keep the scoring rate under control.

The team that wins the toss could look to chase on this surface. The team that bats first will need to get as close as possible to the 180-run mark.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected during the day.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Phillippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Ben Manenti.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c &wk), Darcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichane.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Having won both their games so far, the Sixers are not only high on confidence, but also have the winning momentum. The Sixers are favourites to finish on top in this game. The Hurricanes batters will need to back their bowler’s performances.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

