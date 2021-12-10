Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 9: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers take on the Adelaide Strikers in match 9 of the BBL at the Sydney Showground Stadium, on December 11.

The Scorchers have made a good start to their tournament, having beaten the Brisbane Heat in their tournament-opener by 6 runs. Batting first, the Scorchers registered a defendable 157-run total courtesy Kurtis Patterson’s 30-ball 55. Cameron Bancroft (21-ball 25), Laurie Evans (33-ball 33) and Ashton Turner (19-ball 28) made notable contributions with the bat in hand.

Matthew Kelly (4/28) and Andrew Tye (2/32) were the stars with the ball in hand. Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou and Ashton Agar each claimed one wicket and derailed the Heat’s chase.

The Strikers have won one out of their two matches in the tournament so far. They lost their tournament-opener to the Melbourne Renegades by two runs but redeemed themselves in the reverse fixture, handing the Renegades a 49-run defeat.

Peter Siddle, George Garton and Daniel Worrall played crucial roles with the ball in hand and provided timely breakthroughs to their team. Harry Nielsen, Matthew Short and Daniel Drew played crucial knocks and ensured that the Strikers remained in the contest for the majority of the match.

In the reverse fixture, Matthew Short (17-ball 32) and Jonathan Wells ( 30-ball 37) were the stars with the bat in hand. Rashid Khan (7-ball 13) and George Garton (11-ball 19) played important cameos and ensured that their team reached a defendable 149-run total.

Wes Agar (3/17), Rashid Khan (2/17) and Daniel Worrall (2/18) were the stars with the ball in hand. George Garton and Peter Siddle each claimed a wicket and ensured timely breakthroughs for their side.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 9 BBL 2021-22

Date & Time: 11th December 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The surface at the Sydney Showground Stadium is a good cricketing surface. However, it is expected to assist the bowlers more than the batters. The surface is likely to suit the pacers. The team that wins the toss are likely to chase on this surface. The team that bats first will look to get as close to the 140-run mark as possible.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to greet both sides at the venue. Temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius. Rain interruptions are highly unlikely throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Wes Agar

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are a balanced outfit and with local talent among their ranks, their dependence on star players is considerably less. The Scorchers are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. The Adelaide Strikers need to bowl well if they are to beat the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will skipper Peter Siddle pick up a three-fer in this contest? Yes No 1 votes so far